South Africa

Cop and two brothers face kidnap, murder charges after 'thief' set on fire

16 May 2019 - 12:31 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The trio was arrested for allegedly kidnapping the deceased and setting him alight after accusing him of theft. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Two brothers and a warrant officer were expected in court on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and setting alight a 45-year-old man accused of stealing a grass-cutting machine.  

The dead man, identified as Seelan Pillay, was allegedly taken from his home, doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

"It is alleged that on May 11 2019 about 7pm two police officers proceeded to the deceased's place of residence in Phoenix, Durban, where they took the deceased in a police vehicle to a certain house."   

They handed over the deceased, who was accused of theft, to two brothers. The man was allegedly set alight by the brothers, said Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini.    

The burnt man was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment where he died on Sunday. His family alerted the police, who arrested the suspects and handed them over to Ipid.

The Phoenix Sun reported that the victim was accused of stealing the grass cutter belonging to his employers - the two brothers. 

The trio made a brief court appearance on Tuesday. They face charges of kidnapping and murder and were expected to apply for bail in the Phoenix Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The docket was taken over by Ipid for further investigation, said Dlamini.

