South Africa

Duduzane Zuma was driving slower than legal speed limit: defence expert

16 May 2019 - 14:46 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Duduzane Zuma at a previous appearance before the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Duduzane Zuma at a previous appearance before the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Image: Karyn Maughan

If Duduzane Zuma had been travelling at a higher speed than the taxi he collided with, he would have missed it altogether, an expert witness for the defence testified on Thursday.

In fact, Zuma and the minibus taxi driver were driving at a far lower speed than the 120km/h limit on the M1 South near Grayston Drive in Johannesburg on February 1 2014.

This is according to accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter, who told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that Zuma's Porsche 911 collided with the taxi while driving at 87km/h.

Zuma faces a charge of culpable homicide in relation to the death of taxi passenger Phumzile Dube, mother of a then two-year-old girl. In March, Zuma heard that he would not have to answer for the death of Jeanette Mashaba, another passenger, who died in hospital a few weeks after the crash. The court heard that she had died of natural causes stemming from a pre-existing condition.

According to Lotter, Zuma lost control of his car when it aquaplaned - meaning that he lost control of the vehicle because of water on the road.

A Porsche 911, Lotter said, could aquaplane at a speed as low as 60km/h.

He said when the incident happened, Zuma and the minibus taxi driver were travelling at a similar speed.

"Both vehicles came to a stop in a position close to each other, to indicate that the speed of the two vehicles was similar," Lotter said.

He said if Zuma was speeding, his car would have taken longer to decelerate.

Lotter said he had calculated a speed of 87km/h for Duduzane's Porsche and 89km/h for the taxi.

"Neither of the vehicles was travelling at extreme speed."

Zuma's Porsche, according to Lotter, could have aquaplaned due to the fact that it was a small car with wide tyres.

In March, TimesLIVE reported that the taxi driver, Jabulani Dlamini, told the court he was transporting passengers from Fourways to the Johannesburg CBD. He slowed down on the M1 because it was raining and was driving around 90km/h-100km/h.

The trial continues.

MORE

Family of woman killed in Duduzane Zuma crash having a 'difficult' time

The family of the woman who died when a minibus taxi she was travelling in collided with Duduzane Zuma's Porsche is struggling to deal with the ...
News
1 day ago

Porsche's speed in question at Duduzane Zuma's homicide trial

Duduzane Zuma was questioned on Thursday on why he gave contradictory figures regarding the speed at which he was traveling when his Porsche collided ...
News
5 hours ago

'It's a traumatic experience ... I take responsibility': Duduzane Zuma on fatal crash

Duduzane Zuma said on Wednesday that he sympathised with the families of the two people who died when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch News
  2. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  3. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  4. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  5. WATCH | Brazen thieves carry out daylight robbery on Joburg highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X