Elderly woman forced to crawl for help after being tied up in robbery

An elderly Port Elizabeth woman had to crawl for help - and then wait nearly eight hours before her cries were finally heard - after a traumatic robbery in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The woman, who police said had fallen asleep while watching TV in her home, was woken up by six robbers. The men ransacked her house and made off with appliances.

But before leaving, they tied the 78-year-old up.

"It is alleged that on Thursday, May 16 2019 at approximately 12.30am, the elderly woman was watching TV in her house in Bernard Street, Lovemore Heights. She dozed off in the lounge and woke up after hearing a noise. Six suspects had entered her home," said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

The woman told police that she was also threatened with a knife by the robbers who wanted to know if there was a safe in the house.

"There was no safe. The suspects tied her up and after they left the house she managed to crawl to the kitchen and then outside in an attempt to get help. However, only after 8am this morning (Thursday) a gardener working in the complex heard her cry for help and came to her assistance," said the police.

A television, hi-fi set, DVD player, jewellery and a bag with personal belongings were among the stolen items.

Local police have called on community members with relevant information to contact Capt Chris Rowan on 082 442 1457.