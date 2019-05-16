South Africa

eThekwini workers threaten to destroy Durban if their demands are not met

16 May 2019 - 14:49 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Expanded Public Works Programmes members outside the City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands.
Expanded Public Works Programmes members outside the City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Workers from eThekwini municipality's Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) have given the city seven days to respond to their grievances - or they will start "destroying" the city.

The workers marched to the Durban city hall on Thursday to hand over a memorandum of demands to the mayor.

Some of their grievances included the permanent absorbing of EPWP workers, who were employed in 2014-15, into the metro police, Durban Solid Waste (DSW), water, sanitation and security services as well as first preference to be given to them when permanent positions open up in the municipality.

"Today was a peaceful war … if we do not get a positive response in seven days we will start destroying," said the workers' task team convener Sibusiso Mkhize.

"We, therefore, give you seven days to give us a good response which we believe and can reassure you that in doing so we will not have any problem with the city," the memorandum read.

The workers had asked that mayor Zandile Gumede or deputy mayor Fawzia Peer accept the memorandum but were unhappy to hear that neither was available. The memorandum was instead accepted by a senior manager in the mayor's office, Bongani Hlophe.

He told the workers: "The mayor supports the worker's struggle and has sent me to tell you that she loves you and supports your cause."

This was not received very warmly by the crowd of about 100 people.

MORE

'Do they want a child to drown in one of those pit toilets?'

Parents locked out the principal and teachers at Bhekabantu Primary School in Tafuleni, Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, demanding that the principal be ...
News
1 day ago

Durban waste and water strike is finally over, confirms premier

The strike by eThekwini water and sanitation municipal workers is over.
News
1 week ago

Roads blocked with burning tyres as protesters rock KZN capital

Protest action has broken out across the Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch News
  2. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  3. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  4. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  5. WATCH | Brazen thieves carry out daylight robbery on Joburg highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X