eThekwini workers threaten to destroy Durban if their demands are not met
Workers from eThekwini municipality's Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) have given the city seven days to respond to their grievances - or they will start "destroying" the city.
The workers marched to the Durban city hall on Thursday to hand over a memorandum of demands to the mayor.
Some of their grievances included the permanent absorbing of EPWP workers, who were employed in 2014-15, into the metro police, Durban Solid Waste (DSW), water, sanitation and security services as well as first preference to be given to them when permanent positions open up in the municipality.
Expanded Public Works Programmes members outside the Durban City Hall to hand over a memorandum @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/h8DlFzkCvP— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) May 16, 2019
"Today was a peaceful war … if we do not get a positive response in seven days we will start destroying," said the workers' task team convener Sibusiso Mkhize.
"We, therefore, give you seven days to give us a good response which we believe and can reassure you that in doing so we will not have any problem with the city," the memorandum read.
The workers had asked that mayor Zandile Gumede or deputy mayor Fawzia Peer accept the memorandum but were unhappy to hear that neither was available. The memorandum was instead accepted by a senior manager in the mayor's office, Bongani Hlophe.
He told the workers: "The mayor supports the worker's struggle and has sent me to tell you that she loves you and supports your cause."
This was not received very warmly by the crowd of about 100 people.