eThekwini workers threaten to destroy Durban if their demands are not met

Workers from eThekwini municipality's Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) have given the city seven days to respond to their grievances - or they will start "destroying" the city.

The workers marched to the Durban city hall on Thursday to hand over a memorandum of demands to the mayor.

Some of their grievances included the permanent absorbing of EPWP workers, who were employed in 2014-15, into the metro police, Durban Solid Waste (DSW), water, sanitation and security services as well as first preference to be given to them when permanent positions open up in the municipality.