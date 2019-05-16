High noon for Cape Town 'drug wholesaler' as raid nets massive haul

City of Cape Town law enforcement and police officers busted an alleged drug distributor with more than R300,000 in cocaine and tik in Parklands on Thursday.

A Nigerian was arrested after a raid on a residential complex where the contraband was found along with R12,500 in cash and an imitation firearm.

The operation was conducted by members of the city's gang and drug task team and police crime intelligence officers.

"A joint crime intelligence operation led to the arrest of a suspect in his late 30s for dealing in illegal substances," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.

"A search warrant was executed at the complex in Parklands Main Road at noon today. The officers found cocaine with a street value of R185,040; crystal meth valued at R168,000; drug paraphernalia valued at R4,000; a gas-propelled firearm; and a large amount of cash."