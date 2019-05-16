South Africa

How a crackdown on fake doctors can reduce road deaths

16 May 2019 - 16:27 By Naledi Shange
The RTMC says it has cracked down on unregistered doctors who are issuing fraudulent documents to motorists seeking public driving permits.
The RTMC says it has cracked down on unregistered doctors who are issuing fraudulent documents to motorists seeking public driving permits.
Image: 123rf.com/gekaskr

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it has cracked down on "fake doctors" who fraudulently issue medical certificates to motorists needing them to get public driving permits in the Eastern Cape.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said traffic anti-corruption authorities had visited 10 medical practices in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

"At least two suspects were arrested for allegedly practising medicine unlawfully while two others were taken in for questioning. Investigations are continuing and more arrests are expected," Zwane said.

According to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), both of the unregistered doctors were Congolese nationals who had been employed to work at facilities run by registered doctors.

Mpumalanga doctor wanted after 'failing to pay' a cent of R185,000 fine

The Hawks are looking for a medical doctor from Mpumalanga who has allegedly failed to pay a compensatory fine of R185,000 to Bonitas medical aid ...
News
2 weeks ago

The doctors were awarding certificates of fitness without conducting any medical assessments on patients.

"The crackdown was undertaken by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation in collaboration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and the South African Medical Products Regulatory Authority to deal with doctors who irregularly issue medical certificates to individuals seeking to apply for public drivers' permits," Zwane said.

The bodies launched the operation to reduce the high number of deadly accidents on the province's roads, many of which they believed were the result of poor driver fitness.

In 2018 alone, 9,195 public drivers' permits were issued in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

"It is believed that many of these were issued to undeserving individuals," said Zwane.

The issue of bogus doctors awarding these documents was, however, not limited to the Eastern Cape.

Zwane said that in Gauteng, 17 unregistered doctors were arrested in raids.

"Sixteen of them pleaded guilty and were convicted to fines ranging from R5,000 to R20,000 or jail terms not exceeding six months," said Zwane.

Similar raids were expected to be rolled out all over the country.

Meanwhile, the HPCSA has expressed concern at the growing number of unregistered people who were practising as doctors.

"Practitioners are warned to refrain from employing unregistered practitioners as this is in contravention of the Health Professions Act," the council said.

READ MORE:

Fake doctors are not just a SA problem, UK to probe 3,000 foreign doctors

As the UK prepares to investigate 3 000 foreign doctors, we recall a few bogus doctors arrested in SA in 2018.
News
5 months ago

Fake doctor 'rapes teen mom' - hours after she gives birth

A 17-year-old girl was raped at an Eastern Cape hospital just hours after giving birth‚ provincial police said on Wednesday.
News
7 months ago

We're coming for you‚ Hawks warn bogus doctors

A retired auxiliary nurse who masqueraded as a qualified doctor charged patients R350 per “consultation” in his backyard.
News
11 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch News
  2. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  3. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  4. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  5. WATCH | Brazen thieves carry out daylight robbery on Joburg highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X