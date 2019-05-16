I wanted Duduzane Zuma to get a fair trial, says motorist in homicide case

Michael Jankelowitz, a motorist who testified on Duduzane Zuma's behalf, says he did not want former president Jacob Zuma's son to get an unfair trial from prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

Jankelowitz told the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday that he was driving on the same road when Zuma's Porsche collided with a minibus taxi, killing one passenger, in 2014.

He corroborated Zuma's version that it had been raining on the fateful night, and that he was not speeding.

Jankelowitz said he had been driving from Montecasino, and that it had already started to rain. The rainfall got harder as he got on to the N1 highway.

"The road was extremely wet. The speed [of Zuma's vehicle] was not excessive in my opinion," Jankelowitz said.