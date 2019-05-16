South Africa

IN PICTURES | Fredie, 115, and Norah, 109, make it a party for the ages

16 May 2019 - 13:58 By Tanya Farber
TV personality Tanya Nefdt wishes Fredie Blom a happy 115th birthday in Delft, Cape Town, on May 16 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

It’s not often the birthday boy and girl can boast 224 years between them.

But that is precisely what happened in Delft, Cape Town, on Thursday as community members gathered at the civic centre.

They were there to celebrate two somewhat miraculous birthdays: Fredie Blom turned 115 on election day last week, and Norah de Kok of Kuils River turned 109 on May 12.

The only thing that might threaten Blom's health as he enters his 116th year is the massive amount of cake laid before him at his party.

But what could save him is the massive television set that was donated to him, and a lip-smacking kiss from television personality Tanya Nefdt.

Norah de Kok, 109, with her birthday cake in Delft, Cape Town, on May 16 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

De Kok told TimesLIVE at the party: "The best thing about growing so old is honouring my mother and my father."

Born in 1910 in Paarl, De Kok said she had been kept young by "all the walking that I do".

Blom's survival technique is putting all his faith "in the man above" and avoiding doctors, because "all they do is put an old rag around your sore" and send you home.

Sophia Larry, 68, is a volunteer at the Delft Forum who works with the elderly in the area.

"Seeing such old people like Fredie and Norah reminds me that I do this work from the heart," she said.

"That is what inspires me. I really appreciate my work because one day we will all be old and it is good to think people will look after us too."

Joyce Dekeni with the cake she baked for Fredie Blom's 115th birthday party in Delft, Cape Town, on May 16 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

A hero behind the scenes at the celebration was Joyce Dekeni, who baked a massive "book of life" cake for Blom and a gorgeous pink hat cake with flowers for De Kok.

Dekeni said these were the symbols that came to mind when she baked the cakes for them.

Fredie Blom, who was born on May 8 1904 in Adelaide, Eastern Cape, celebrates his 115th birthday in Delft, Cape Town, on May 16 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

"At 115, Fredie deserves a book of life, and for me, a pink hat with flowers showed the femininity of Norah," she said.

“And it was a pleasure to bake for these two amazing people."

