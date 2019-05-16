IN PICTURES | Fredie, 115, and Norah, 109, make it a party for the ages
It’s not often the birthday boy and girl can boast 224 years between them.
But that is precisely what happened in Delft, Cape Town, on Thursday as community members gathered at the civic centre.
They were there to celebrate two somewhat miraculous birthdays: Fredie Blom turned 115 on election day last week, and Norah de Kok of Kuils River turned 109 on May 12.
The only thing that might threaten Blom's health as he enters his 116th year is the massive amount of cake laid before him at his party.
But what could save him is the massive television set that was donated to him, and a lip-smacking kiss from television personality Tanya Nefdt.
De Kok told TimesLIVE at the party: "The best thing about growing so old is honouring my mother and my father."
Born in 1910 in Paarl, De Kok said she had been kept young by "all the walking that I do".
Blom's survival technique is putting all his faith "in the man above" and avoiding doctors, because "all they do is put an old rag around your sore" and send you home.
Sophia Larry, 68, is a volunteer at the Delft Forum who works with the elderly in the area.
"Seeing such old people like Fredie and Norah reminds me that I do this work from the heart," she said.
"That is what inspires me. I really appreciate my work because one day we will all be old and it is good to think people will look after us too."
A hero behind the scenes at the celebration was Joyce Dekeni, who baked a massive "book of life" cake for Blom and a gorgeous pink hat cake with flowers for De Kok.
Dekeni said these were the symbols that came to mind when she baked the cakes for them.
"At 115, Fredie deserves a book of life, and for me, a pink hat with flowers showed the femininity of Norah," she said.
“And it was a pleasure to bake for these two amazing people."
115 year old Oupa Fredie Blom at his official birthday party with other elders from the area in Delft, Cape Town @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/VKTuwTgN2Z— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) May 16, 2019