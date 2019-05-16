IN PICTURES | Fredie, 115, and Norah, 109, make it a party for the ages

It’s not often the birthday boy and girl can boast 224 years between them.

But that is precisely what happened in Delft, Cape Town, on Thursday as community members gathered at the civic centre.

They were there to celebrate two somewhat miraculous birthdays: Fredie Blom turned 115 on election day last week, and Norah de Kok of Kuils River turned 109 on May 12.

The only thing that might threaten Blom's health as he enters his 116th year is the massive amount of cake laid before him at his party.

But what could save him is the massive television set that was donated to him, and a lip-smacking kiss from television personality Tanya Nefdt.