'Krugersdorp Killers': Four articles you need to read

From demon cleansing to a love for knives and cult-like behaviour, the Krugersdorp murder trial is again in the spotlight.

This after the court appeal of Marcel Steyn, the youngest alleged member of the so-called "Krugersdorp Killers", was heard on Tuesday.

Here are four articles on the case:

The beginning

Police were called to a grisly murder scene in 2012 after Natacha Burger‚ 33‚ and her neighbour, Joyce Boonzaaier‚ 68‚ were found in a pool of blood.

A month later, Reginald Bendixen‚ 75, was hacked to death. Mikeila Valentine‚ 25, was murdered soon thereafter.