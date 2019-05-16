Norris Phaswana was left to fend for his family at 15. Today he is a successful trader

In 1990 his father died and his unemployed mother could not afford to pay his school fees or give him money for lunch. The cigarette sales were not bringing in enough money and Phaswana had to drop out of school. He struggled to get work and in 1993 went to Pretoria, where he worked at a spaza shop for almost two years.

“It was very difficult for me to work far away from my mother and sister. I knew it was my responsibility to look after them, so I decided to go back home in 1995.”

He found it very hard to get work, but managed to get a few odd jobs and to save R300.

He decided to use his savings to start a small business.

“I had to hunt for the Zimbabwean man selling cigarettes. I fortunately met him and this time I had to buy from him and sell for myself. Out of the R300 I managed to buy three cartons of Kingsgate. I sold the cigarettes in the streets and also at home in Nzhelele.

“I managed to look after my mother and my sister, but luck quickly ran out as police suspected that I was dealing in drugs. They raided our home several times, confiscating my cigarettes, until I gave up the business,” he says.