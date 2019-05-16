South Africa

North West cops in the dock for 'facilitation of bail' fee

16 May 2019 - 06:44 By Nico Gous
Two North West police officers are due in court on Thursday for alleged corruption.
Image: Suhaib Salem

Two police officers in North West were arrested for alleged corruption on Tuesday.

The warrant officer and sergeant arrested a suspect for an alleged house break-in and theft in Letlhabile. The suspect was taken to the holding cells of Letlhabile police station ahead of his court appearance in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“In the meantime, the sergeant approached the house break-in suspect (on Tuesday) and offered to ‘assist’ him to be released on bail,” police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The sergeant allegedly asked for R2,500, claiming R500 was for bail and R2,000 for the “facilitation” of bail.

The police’s anti-corruption unit was tipped off and they arrested the police officers at the Brits Magistrate’s Court. They were charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice. The officers will appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

