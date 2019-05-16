South Africa

Porsche's speed in question at Duduzane Zuma's homicide trial

16 May 2019 - 11:16 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Duduzane Zuma was asked in the Randburg Magistrate's Court to why he gave contradictory accounts of the speed he was going when he crashed his Porsche.
Image: Alon Skuy

Duduzane Zuma was questioned on Thursday on why he gave contradictory figures regarding the speed at which he was travelling when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi.

Zuma, who took the stand in his defence on Wednesday at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, was put in a corner under cross-examination.

He faces a charge of culpable homicide for an accident that occurred five years ago, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba reminded Zuma that during the 2014 judicial inquest, he said he was driving at 90km/h-100km/h on the night of the fateful incident. Baba also told Zuma that in an assessor's report, it was noted that he was driving at 70km/h.

"That is the speed I gave," Zuma responded. Pressed on why he gave contradictory figures, Zuma said: "I was asked to give an estimate."

Passenger Phumzile Dube died after Zuma's car crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 south near the Grayston turnoff in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE reported previously that Dube had left behind a daughter, who was two years old at the time of the crash.

The Road Accident Fund did not pay the family compensation for the accident‚ with only the taxi association which owned the minibus taxi  paying the family R5‚000.

Another charge of culpable homicide was dropped by the state in March this year, relating to another passenger, Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident and died a few weeks after the crash. The state said it had confirmed she had died of an illness unrelated to the crash.

The trial continues.

