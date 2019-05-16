Porsche's speed in question at Duduzane Zuma's homicide trial

Duduzane Zuma was questioned on Thursday on why he gave contradictory figures regarding the speed at which he was travelling when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi.

Zuma, who took the stand in his defence on Wednesday at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, was put in a corner under cross-examination.

He faces a charge of culpable homicide for an accident that occurred five years ago, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba reminded Zuma that during the 2014 judicial inquest, he said he was driving at 90km/h-100km/h on the night of the fateful incident. Baba also told Zuma that in an assessor's report, it was noted that he was driving at 70km/h.

"That is the speed I gave," Zuma responded. Pressed on why he gave contradictory figures, Zuma said: "I was asked to give an estimate."