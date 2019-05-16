South Africa

SA cocaine mule 'Druglocks' has sentence reduced in Thailand amnesty

16 May 2019 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE
A screen grab from a television station in Thailand of Nolubabalo 'Babsie' Nobanda.
A screen grab from a television station in Thailand of Nolubabalo 'Babsie' Nobanda.
Image: File photo/Archive

Convicted drug mule Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda, who is serving time behind bars for smuggling cocaine in her dreadlocks, has had her sentence reduced in an amnesty granted to prisoners in Thailand.

Nobanda was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being caught at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport with 1.5kg of cocaine mixed with baking powder in her dreadlocks in 2011.

She will benefit from a general amnesty granted to prisoners by recently crowned Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Her sentence had been commuted by two and a half years – meaning she could be released in 2024.

"All prisoners have received an amnesty, depending on their particular status as well as their excellent behaviour status," Henk Vanstaen, a Thailand resident who assists South Africans jailed in the kingdom, told HeraldLIVE which published details about the commuted sentence on Wednesday.

Nobanda, a former Victoria Girls' High School pupil from Makhanda (Grahamstown) was 23 years old at the time of her arrest in Bangkok. The manner in which the drugs were hidden earned her the nickname "Druglocks" in international media reports.

Nolubabalo 'Babsie' Nobanda at the time of her arrest in a news clip by the SABC on YouTube.

The Daily Dispatch reported at the time that police found cocaine with a street value of about R1.2m hidden in her hairdo. She allegedly admitted to smuggling the drug and said she had been hired to deliver it to a customer at a hotel in Bangkok.

A video widely circulated showed authorities in Bangkok dismantling her dreadlocks and removing "tubes of cocaine".

Madeleine Schoeman, former headmistress of Victoria Girls' High, said after her arrest that it was unclear what had led to such a "desperate decision" to smuggle contraband.

Nearly two years into her sentence, Vanstaen was quoted as saying that "Babsie" was physically and mentally strong and studying towards a communications degree.

MORE

BACKSTORY: Tracking Africa’s smuggled gold

It took Reuters journalists a few days of research to work out that the numbers coming out of Africa’s vast gold trade did not add up.
News
2 weeks ago

'Heavy' crate of wine at OR Tambo International packed a hidden punch

A wooden crate of wine at a cargo warehouse at OR Tambo International Airport piqued the interest of a narcotics team when it was weighed and found ...
News
1 month ago

'Pregnant' cat burglar smuggled kittens through Taiwan airport: media

An alleged cat burglar from Hong Kong reportedly smuggled two stolen Persian kittens through Taiwan's biggest airport by hiding them under her ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch News
  2. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  3. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  4. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  5. WATCH | Brazen thieves carry out daylight robbery on Joburg highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X