‘We’ll be dancing in heaven one day’: murdered farmer’s daughter

Fighting back tears, Annelie Wessels says if she had a chance to tell her father one thing before he died in a farm attack on Bonnievale in the Western Cape, it would have been how much she loved him and the fond memories they shared.

And that “we will be dancing in heaven one day”.

Her father loved dancing, Annelie recalled, as she told Times Select how the family was struggling to make peace after Tool and his wife, Liezel Wessels, both 55, were attacked on their farm Kapteinsdrif on Monday night.

Wessels was shot dead while Liezel, who was stabbed in the chest, managed to get to the computer and send out frantic e-mails.



