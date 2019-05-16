South Africa

‘We’ll be dancing in heaven one day’: murdered farmer’s daughter

16 May 2019 - 20:00 By Iavan Pijoos
From left: Liezel, Annelie, Jana and Tool Wessels.
From left: Liezel, Annelie, Jana and Tool Wessels.
Image: Supplied

Fighting back tears, Annelie Wessels says if she had a chance to tell her father one thing before he died in a farm attack on Bonnievale in the Western Cape, it would have been how much she loved him and the fond memories they shared.

And that “we will be dancing in heaven one day”.

Her father loved dancing, Annelie recalled, as she told Times Select how the family was struggling to make peace after Tool and his wife, Liezel Wessels, both 55, were attacked on their farm Kapteinsdrif on Monday night.

Wessels was shot dead while Liezel, who was stabbed in the chest, managed to get to the computer and send out frantic e-mails.

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch News
  2. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  3. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  4. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  5. WATCH | Brazen thieves carry out daylight robbery on Joburg highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X