West Rand councillor dies of his injuries after petrol bomb attack
The police on Thursday confirmed that Festus "Mchini" Matshogo - the councillor from Mohlakeng in the West Rand who suffered third-degree burns when his home was petrol-bombed this week - has died.
Capt Kay Makhubele told TimesLIVE that police were now investigating a murder case. No arrests had been made.
The attack on Matshogo's home happened between 4am and 5am on Sunday.
"While circumstances surrounding this incident as well as a motive are yet to be determined, police can confirm that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene," Makhubele said at the time.
"Preliminary investigation on the extent of the damage to the house also confirms the possibility that explosives other than petrol bombs could have been used."
Meanwhile, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) has condemned the attack on Matshogo, saying "there is absolutely no justification for such violence".
"While the motive for this incident is still under investigation, Salga finds its occurrence particularly regretful as the local government sphere has created a number of platforms where communities are afforded the opportunity to raise their concerns and dissatisfaction," Salga said.
It said that such incidents increase the fragility of local governance.
"Salga calls for law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their search for those responsible. Whatever the reasons maybe, a crime of such heinous nature needs to face the full might of the law," it said.
Sowetan had spoken to a relative of the 58-year-old councillor shortly after the incident.
The relative, who did not want to be named, said the family was in the dark about why he had been attacked.