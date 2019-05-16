Saray Khumalo: What it takes to make it to the top of the world's highest mountain

On the way to the top of Mount Everest, there is garlic and mushroom soup with popcorn for starters, daily lectures on altitude sickness, and wipes instead of showers.

That is what Saray Khumalo, a Zambia-born Johannesburg resident, shared on social media in the build-up to finally becoming the first black African woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, with an elevation of 8,848m, on Thursday morning.

According the data which Khumalo is sharing live, she has travelled 8.3km since she started heading to the highest point in the world on May 14, at an average speed of just 170m an hour (0.17km/h).

It was fourth time lucky for Khumalo, whose previous attempts were thwarted by weather. She abandoned her 2014 attempt after an avalanche killed 16 sherpas. Her 2015 attempt was cut short after a devastating earthquake in Nepal. She reached the mountain's South Summit in 2017, but strong winds and frostbite scuppered her climb.