South Africa

Christo Wiese stages his latest takeover at launch of his biography

17 May 2019 - 10:48 By Leila Stein
Christo Wiese holds forth at the launch of a biography of him by TJ Strydom, left, hosted by James Styan at The Book Lounge in Cape Town on May 16 2019.
Christo Wiese holds forth at the launch of a biography of him by TJ Strydom, left, hosted by James Styan at The Book Lounge in Cape Town on May 16 2019.
Image: Leila Stein

It’s not often that a multibillionaire who's the subject of your unauthorised biography pitches up at the launch.

But that's what happened to TJ Strydom on Thursday night, when Christo Wiese turned up in the front row of the Cape Town launch of Christo Wiese: Risk and Riches.

TJ Strydom's book about Christo Wiese was not authorised but Wiese said it was 'a good job'.
TJ Strydom's book about Christo Wiese was not authorised but Wiese said it was 'a good job'.
Image: Tafelberg

Not only that: the 77-year-old business legend took the mic and to some extent monopolised the event in front of a capacity audience at The Book Lounge in Roeland Street.

And he took the opportunity to repeat his denials that he had any knowledge of the events at Steinhoff that put a massive dent in his wealth and led to his R59bn lawsuit against the company.

"Once I knew exactly what [former Steinhoff CEO Markus] Jooste was doing, I saw the fraud in the finest details," said Wiese.

"When I saw what he had done was build a major ponzi scheme I wrote the cheque for R59bn and put it in."

Wiese had been invited by Strydom and his publishers, Tafelberg, to attend the launch, and the author — a business reporter for the Sunday Times — said having him there had been daunting.

"But as I unpacked in my book, he's an interesting guy and he'd probably disagree with you but he'd do it in an nice fashion," said Strydom.

The evening was intended as a conversation between the author and James Styan, but almost all questions directed at Strydom about the details of Wiese's life were fielded by the businessman himself.

While most most of the questions resulted in Wiese providing colourful anecdotes, having him present made it harder for Styan to ask Strydom the more difficult questions about Wiese's involvement in the Steinhoff scandal.

After Strydom explained that to him it would not make sense that Wiese would have known about what Jooste was doing, Wiese got up to explain in more detail.

"I never expected it, and there were people more intelligent than me who also did not work it out," he said.

Wiese did not authorise the biography so it would not be surprising to see his version of his life some time in the future.

"I think TJ did a good job and I think the juicy and amusing stories are stories I would like to tell to one day, if I get around to it," he said.

One story he did confirm was about his 40th birthday celebration, when his wife concealed four diamonds in vetkoek served to the celebrating throng. "We only found one of them," he said.

MORE

Steinhoff-Wiese: who needs to cough up?

Shoprite deal was aborted but €200m was not paid back
Business
5 days ago

When R1 changed the way the retail game was played

An extract from TJ Strydom's unauthorised biography of titled Christo Wiese: Risk & Riches
Business
1 week ago

I feel betrayed by these people, says Christo Wiese

Former Steinhoff chair says retail giant's management abused his trust
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men attack cash-in-transit van in brazen Laudium heist South Africa
  3. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  4. SA cocaine mule 'Druglocks' has sentence reduced in Thailand amnesty South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X