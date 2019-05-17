Christo Wiese stages his latest takeover at launch of his biography

Not only that: the 77-year-old business legend took the mic and to some extent monopolised the event in front of a capacity audience at The Book Lounge in Roeland Street.

And he took the opportunity to repeat his denials that he had any knowledge of the events at Steinhoff that put a massive dent in his wealth and led to his R59bn lawsuit against the company.

"Once I knew exactly what [former Steinhoff CEO Markus] Jooste was doing, I saw the fraud in the finest details," said Wiese.

"When I saw what he had done was build a major ponzi scheme I wrote the cheque for R59bn and put it in."

Wiese had been invited by Strydom and his publishers, Tafelberg, to attend the launch, and the author — a business reporter for the Sunday Times — said having him there had been daunting.

"But as I unpacked in my book, he's an interesting guy and he'd probably disagree with you but he'd do it in an nice fashion," said Strydom.

The evening was intended as a conversation between the author and James Styan, but almost all questions directed at Strydom about the details of Wiese's life were fielded by the businessman himself.