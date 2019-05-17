South Africa

Finally, land minister almost says sorry to District Six claimants

17 May 2019 - 17:42 By Stender von Oehsen
Land reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, centre, in the Cape Town High Court on Friday May 17 with District Six land restitution claimants filling the benches behind her.
Land reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, centre, in the Cape Town High Court on Friday May 17 with District Six land restitution claimants filling the benches behind her.
Image: Stender von Oehsen

After spending nearly five hours answering questions in court on Friday, land reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane finally admitted her department had not done enough for the people of District Six.

"Yes, I listened. Maybe I didn't listen as much as I do now," she said, adding that the proceedings in the Cape Town High Court had "opened her eyes" to how urgent the matter was.

"Twenty years is too long," Nkoana-Mashabane said while answering questions from acting judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who pressed the minister on why it had taken so long for her department to solve the issue.

Lawyer Nicki Van't Riet and District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam after the court adjourned on Friday May 17.
Lawyer Nicki Van't Riet and District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam after the court adjourned on Friday May 17.
Image: Stender von Oehsen

"The minister's concession in itself is a great victory," said Nicki Van't Riet, the lawyer for District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam.

The late-afternoon apology was in stark contrast to the morning's proceedings, when Nkoana-Mashabane repeatedly deflected blame and refused to take responsibility for the District Six delays.

She said the department would need another three months before a tangible plan would be ready to show investors.

"An inference has to be drawn, that your department and your government made promises that they could not comply with," said Ngcukaitobi in response to the idea of extending the deadline, considering the department was ordered last November to draft a formal plan for District Six within three months.

"It was not deliberate," said Nkoana-Mashabane. "It would be incredible if that’s what the court found it to be."

Ajam said he hoped to know on Monday when Ngcukaitobi would deliver judgment on whether the minister should be found in contempt.

He was grateful for the minister’s attendance, he said, adding: "We also thank her for, towards the end, showing some remorse, and saying that she is sorry. We accept that 'sorry', except they must act now for the people of District Six."

MORE

Give me three more months, land minister tells District Six claimants

Land reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane arrived in the Cape Town high court on Friday, a month after missing a mandatory District Six hearing.
News
4 hours ago

District Six claimants get in final word before court date with land minister

After a month of waiting, District Six claimants will finally get their chance on Friday to challenge land minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on ...
News
13 hours ago

Community lashes out as government reveals District Six reconstruction 'plan'

A vision for the reconstruction of District Six has emerged for the first time since 42ha of properties on the edge of Cape Town's city centre were ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men attack cash-in-transit van in brazen Laudium heist South Africa
  3. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  4. SA cocaine mule 'Druglocks' has sentence reduced in Thailand amnesty South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X