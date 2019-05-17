Gun-toting 'man' unmasked as a woman in dramatic bank heist plot

A gun-toting woman who disguised herself as a man and robbed a bank in neighbouring Eswatini has been arrested in Mpumalanga.

The woman and an alleged accomplice, also a woman, involved in an elaborate bank heist plot are expected to appear in the Eerstehoek Magistrate's Court on Friday after they were found in possession of suspected stolen cash, said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

Their arrest followed a joint operation between South African police and the Royal Eswatini Police (REP).

"The women, aged 27 and 32, were arrested on Wednesday," said Hlathi.

"Information revealed that a bank robbery took place on May 8 at Matsapha wherein a woman, disguised as a man and armed with a firearm, stormed into the bank holding a teller and a security guard hostage. They were ordered to fill a big bag with cash," said Hlathi.