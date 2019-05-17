Heavy burden on shoulders of state social worker juggling 180 to 200 cases

"We don't work under the easiest circumstances,” says 32-year-old Dominique Caswell.

Caswell is a state social worker. He currently has 180 to 200 cases to deal with, though national norms say he should only be dealing with 60 cases. His work is focused on the problems caused by Cape Town's drug epidemic.

He has been a social worker for eight years. He currently works for the Western Cape department of social development’s office in Grassy Park but sees clients from over a dozen communities stretching from Capricorn and Lavender Hill to Pelican Park.

"Almost 70% to 80% of child protection cases we see would not need a social worker if substance abuse was taken out of the equation," says Caswell, who recently completed his master's degree on substance use in marginalised communities. "So often we see cases where there are multiple generations of drug users in one household. In this case, we have no choice but to remove the child."

Substance abuse cases take a long time to resolve, explains Caswell. Daily he has to meet with clients and their families, educating them how substance abuse affects the household. He also runs group counselling and visits his clients' homes.