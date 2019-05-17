South Africa

Illegal miners found with equipment, precious metals worth R400k, and a Mercedes Benz AMG

17 May 2019 - 13:43 By Iavan Pijoos
The illegal miners were found with equipment, including an excavator, and stockpiles of precious metals worth more than R400,000.
Image: Limpopo Hawks

Three suspected illegal miners were arrested after they were caught in the act at mine shafts in the Modikwa area in Limpopo, the Hawks said on Friday.

The men, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks, the department of mineral resources and Black Chrome mine security.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the trio was busy mining at the shafts on Thursday where mine security found one of their associates dead earlier in the week.

He allegedly died after a rockfall on Tuesday.

Maluleke said equipment, including an excavator, and stockpiles of "precious metals" to the value of over R400,000 were found in their possession.

The men were also found in a Mercedes Benz ML 350 AMG worth over R300,000.
Image: Limpopo Hawks

The men were found in a Mercedes Benz ML 350 AMG worth more than R300,000.

They are expected to appear at the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of illegal mining, unlawful possession of precious metals and defeating the ends of justice.

