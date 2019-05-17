Illegal miners found with equipment, precious metals worth R400k, and a Mercedes Benz AMG

Three suspected illegal miners were arrested after they were caught in the act at mine shafts in the Modikwa area in Limpopo, the Hawks said on Friday.

The men, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks, the department of mineral resources and Black Chrome mine security.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the trio was busy mining at the shafts on Thursday where mine security found one of their associates dead earlier in the week.

He allegedly died after a rockfall on Tuesday.

Maluleke said equipment, including an excavator, and stockpiles of "precious metals" to the value of over R400,000 were found in their possession.