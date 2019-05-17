South Africa

Job-seekers worldwide warned of recruitment scam

17 May 2019 - 08:23 By timeslive
The public has been warned to beware of scams linked to job emails.
Image: iStock

A blast of spam emails has been detected in 2019, featuring fake job offers that seem to come from HR recruiters in large corporations, says a global cybersecurity company.

"However, the emails actually came from spammers and installed money-stealing malware on users’ devices," Kaspersky Lab said in a statement.

"Spam emails are an often underestimated threat, yet they can spread malware through social engineering methods like deception and psychological manipulation, and claim many victims," it added.

In its Spam and Phishing in Q1 2019 report, the company said recipients of the spam emails were offered a tempting position in a large company.

They were invited to join a job-search system free by installing a special application on their device that would provide access to the job-search database.

To make the installation process look trustworthy, the attackers accompanied it with a pop-up window carrying the words “DDoS Protection” and a fake message that claimed the user was being redirected to the website of one of the largest recruitment agencies.

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Cyber crime poses critical threat to Internet of Things

The softest target remains the technologically naive user of computers and mobile devices
Business
1 month ago

In fact, victims were redirected to a cloud storage site from where they would download a malicious installer that looked like a word file. Its function was to download to the victim’s machine the infamous Gozi banking trojan, one of the most commonly used malware for stealing money, said Kaspersky Lab.

“We often see spammers using names of large and well-known companies – it helps them to succeed in their malicious business and gain people’s trust. Famous brands with a solid reputation can become victims of fraudsters who pretend to be them and lure unsuspecting users into downloading a malicious attachment to their computers. This particular scheme involved the names of both well-known recruiting companies and respected businesses, which made it even more sophisticated. One needed to check the email address line for errors to suspect that the job offer was not authentic,” said Maria Vergelis, a security researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

To avoid falling victim to malicious spam, users are advised to:

• Always check the web address of a website you are redirected to, or the link address and the sender’s email, to ensure they are genuine before clicking on them, and make sure that the name of the link in the message doesn’t cover another hyperlink.

• Do not click on links in emails, texts, instant messaging or social media posts if they come from people or organisations you don’t know, or have suspicious or unusual addresses. Make sure they are legitimate and start with "https" whenever any personal or financial information is asked for.

• If you are not sure that the company website is real and safe, never enter your personal information.

• Check the company’s official website for open vacancies matching your job skills.

• Make an additional phone call to the company to be sure that the job offer is real.

• Review your job offer for possible mistakes: carefully check the company name or job title and responsibilities.

Superbalist phishing scam shows how vulnerable consumers are

The recent Superbalist scam is an example of just how easy it is for end users to fall victim to simple phishing attacks, a cyber security expert ...
News
2 months ago

Other findings of the report include:

• In Q1 2019, Kaspersky Lab detected a 24% increase in phishing compared to the Q1 2018 figure. The banking sector has become the number one target, followed by global internet portals and payment systems.

Brazil was the country with the largest share of users attacked by phishers in the first quarter of 2019 (22% compared to 19% in Q1 2018). It was followed by Austria (17%) and Spain (17%).

• In the first quarter of 2019, the amount of spam peaked in March (56.3%). The average share of spam in the world’s email traffic was 56%, which is 4% more than in Q1 2018.

China (16%) was the most popular source of spam, followed by the United States (13%) and Russia (7%).

• The country most targeted by malicious mailshots was Germany with 12%. Vietnam came second with 6%, followed by Russia (5%).

Police warn of fake cops offering accused 'get out of jail cards' for a fee

Beware of criminals posing as police officers offering to help get an arrested friend or relative released from custody in exchange for cash - it's a ...
News
18 hours ago

Bank behaving badly? The ombud can help get your cash back

Of the more than 7,000 cases that the Banking Services Ombudsman of SA’s office closed in 2018, more than a third related to some form of ...
News
1 day ago

