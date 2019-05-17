Job-seekers worldwide warned of recruitment scam

In fact, victims were redirected to a cloud storage site from where they would download a malicious installer that looked like a word file. Its function was to download to the victim’s machine the infamous Gozi banking trojan, one of the most commonly used malware for stealing money, said Kaspersky Lab.

“We often see spammers using names of large and well-known companies – it helps them to succeed in their malicious business and gain people’s trust. Famous brands with a solid reputation can become victims of fraudsters who pretend to be them and lure unsuspecting users into downloading a malicious attachment to their computers. This particular scheme involved the names of both well-known recruiting companies and respected businesses, which made it even more sophisticated. One needed to check the email address line for errors to suspect that the job offer was not authentic,” said Maria Vergelis, a security researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

To avoid falling victim to malicious spam, users are advised to:

• Always check the web address of a website you are redirected to, or the link address and the sender’s email, to ensure they are genuine before clicking on them, and make sure that the name of the link in the message doesn’t cover another hyperlink.

• Do not click on links in emails, texts, instant messaging or social media posts if they come from people or organisations you don’t know, or have suspicious or unusual addresses. Make sure they are legitimate and start with "https" whenever any personal or financial information is asked for.

• If you are not sure that the company website is real and safe, never enter your personal information.

• Check the company’s official website for open vacancies matching your job skills.

• Make an additional phone call to the company to be sure that the job offer is real.

• Review your job offer for possible mistakes: carefully check the company name or job title and responsibilities.