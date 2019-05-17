South Africa

Legal Aid reels with shock as colleague is gunned down by her ex-boyfriend

17 May 2019 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE
Legal Aid SA has condemned the scourge of gender violence after the death of an employee at the hands of her former boyfriend.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

An East London woman was shot dead on Thursday evening by an ex-boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself, her employer Legal Aid SA said on Friday.

"We are reeling from this tragic news," the organisation's Eastern Cape provincial executive Hope Bambiso said in a statement, in which he condemned the scourge of gender-based violence.

"Statistics show that three women die at the hands of their intimate partner every day in SA. This is unacceptable. We are offering our support to the family of our dear colleague, and will fiercely honour her memory through our continued work to eradicate gender-based violence from our daily lives," he vowed.

Bambiso said his slain colleague had played a vital role in ensuring access to justice for awaiting-trial prisoners and incarcerated people, and was "well known as a helpful and reliable face of the justice system in the prisons".

Legal Aid SA national spokesperson Mfanafuthi Shabangu said: "The organisation extends its condolences to the family and colleagues of our employee. Legal Aid SA strongly condemns gender-based violence and is an active participant in a number of dialogues and structures established to tackle this widespread violation of human rights in our country."

Shabangu urged members of the public to report gender-based violence. He said: "If you or someone you know requires legal advice on such a situation, call 080-011-0110 or send a Please Call Me to 079-835-7179."

