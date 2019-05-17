Limpopo elephants pack their trunks and head to new Karoo home

Two families of elephants woke up this week to find themselves 1,100km from home.

The 16 animals had been relocated from Limpopo to the Eastern Cape as part of the Great Karoo Elephant Migration project of Elephants, Rhinos and People (ERP).

The project aims to find a solution to elephant over-population and subsequent culling. Since natural migration routes have been blocked by human development, the project uses relocation as a way of moving elephants from overpopulated reserves to former ranges in the Karoo.

"The elephants of the Eastern Cape were practically wiped out during the South African colonial era. Thousands of elephants were hunted for their tusks over 250 years, decimating the elephant population." said ERP.