South Africa

Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life

17 May 2019 - 19:27 By NALEDI SHANGE
A Virgin Active customer posted a video of a man seemingly masturbating at the Virgin Active gym in Stellenbosch.
Image: @heleneargy via Twitter

Virgin Active on Friday said a man who was caught on camera apparently masturbating on one of its gym floors had been banned for life from all their facilities.

The man was apparently caught on camera by another gym member who posted a video of him in action on Twitter.

"I want this man’s face to go viral. This was at the Virgin Active in Stellenbosch @virginactiveSA.  Absolutely abysmal behaviour," the poster captioned the video.

The four-second-long clip which was apparently taken in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, showed the young man dressed in a red t-shirt and red shorts, sitting on the floor in the middle of the gym.

One of his hands is inside his pants as he holds his phone in the other hand. His phone is seemingly pointed in the direction of an unsuspecting woman in the gym, who is doing squats.

Other gym members around the perpetrator are seemingly unaware of the man's gestures.

Virgin Active agreed that the man's behaviour was despicable and said they had immediately taken action against him, terminating his membership.

