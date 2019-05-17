More than 130 arrested in Gauteng police crackdown

More than 130 people were nabbed during Operation Okae Molao across Gauteng on Thursday, including one of the province's top 50 most wanted suspects.

The operation was led by provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela and community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

Captain Kay Makhubela said the operation focused mostly on the hostels in Thokoza and Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.

Makhubela said 136 suspects were arrested and 10 firearms were confiscated during the hostel raids and roadblocks.