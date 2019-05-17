More than 130 arrested in Gauteng police crackdown
More than 130 people were nabbed during Operation Okae Molao across Gauteng on Thursday, including one of the province's top 50 most wanted suspects.
The operation was led by provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela and community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.
Captain Kay Makhubela said the operation focused mostly on the hostels in Thokoza and Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.
Makhubela said 136 suspects were arrested and 10 firearms were confiscated during the hostel raids and roadblocks.
Three liquor outlets were closed and drugs and stolen property was seized.
Makhubela said during operations on the West Rand, 12 suspects were arrested, two liquor outlets were closed in Tarleton for non-compliance with the liquor act and six suspected illegal immigrants were arrested.
Four suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs and being in possession of stolen property in Tshwane.
"I commend the police for the swift arrest of over 130 wanted suspects in Ekurhuleni policing precinct during Operation Okae Molao.
"I am also delighted that the police managed to arrest another dangerous suspect linked to house robberies in Tshwane, who is amongst the top 50 most wanted suspects in the province," Nkosi-Malobane said.