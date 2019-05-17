'Our taps have been running dry for years,' say Pietermaritzburg residents

Khokhwane location in Pietermaritzburg was brought to a standstill on Thursday as scores of angry residents protested over a lack of clean water.

Residents from ward 39 say they have been living without a consistent supply of tap water for several years and demanded that Msunduzi municipality deputy mayor Thobani Zuma address their pleas.

Earlier, protesters had blocked all of roads to the location with burning tyres and large stones. Taxis were not operating and schools remained closed. Police also used teargas to disperse protesting residents but no arrests were made.

“There has been no water for seven years,” said resident Thabile Dludla. He said that on the odd chance when a water tanker came to the area, it only catered for residents along the main road.

“Our taps have been running dry for years. We drink water from dirty streams. Some of us have dug ditches so that we have water. We want [deputy-mayor] Zuma to come and tell us what the problem is,” said Dludla.