SA's lunchbox charity gets a donations boost after birth of royal baby

17 May 2019 - 17:18 By SUMIN WOO
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son, Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8.
Almost exactly a month before their royal son Archie was born, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an announcement to help thousands of children beyond their own.

In lieu of gifts for their baby, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked for the public to donate to four charities – one of them being the Lunchbox Fund, a South African organisation that provides meals to hungry schoolchildren across the country.

The Lunchbox Fund has received $32,000 (about R460,000) in donations from 16 countries since the April 5 announcement.

Following Archie's birth on May 6, the charity saw a "small spike" in contributions, totalling 65 new donations by the end of last week.  

With its meals costing about R3, the organisation can now provide nearly 150,000 additional lunches.

Since its founding in 2005, the Lunchbox Fund has delivered 20-million meals across all nine provinces, ultimately working toward its goal of supporting children's education.

