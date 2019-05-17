Swiss rolls into Cape Town after a year on a bike

"There are so many myths with this continent ... 'Africa's dangerous, there's no water or food, you're going to get kidnapped, robbed, killed'.

"That was the goal of my journey, to just show people back home that it is not as they think it is. I wanted to bring Africa closer to the people," he told TimesLIVE.

Steiner's solo journey took him through 20 countries at a rate of nearly 100km a day.

"The route developed on my trip," he said. "The more I got into it, the more fascinated I got with this continent. I got addicted to seeing as much as possible."

Steiner's preparation for the trip was not extensive. He said he did not train beforehand, fighting through pain and soreness he felt during the first few days. He worked to save money to cover costs, which approached $9,000 (about R126,000).