‘They left me for days with my dead baby inside me’
17 May 2019 - 07:00
For three days, Waldo Maritz lived on a wooden bench, reluctant to leave the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital where his pregnant wife, Anche, went through a harrowing 72 hours to deliver their stillborn son.
“They just left me for days with my dead baby inside me,” she told Times Select.
And when the stillborn baby was finally delivered, she was not allowed to hold him.
- For more on this article, please visit Times Select.