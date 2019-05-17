South Africa

Two women escape death as their car crashes into palm tree

17 May 2019 - 15:07 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Two women were injured when their vehicle struck a palm tree in Umhlanga on Friday
Two women were injured when their vehicle struck a palm tree in Umhlanga on Friday
Image: Crisis Medical

Two women cheated death on Friday when their vehicle crashed into a palm tree in Durban's plush Umhlanga suburb.

Lunchtime traffic came to a standstill while emergency workers attempted to free the elderly woman and a domestic worker from the wreckage.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the driver and passenger, aged between 40 and 70, had to be cut free with jaws-of-life at Umhlanga Ridge's Millennial Way.

"They were placed on to specialised stretchers used for the treatment and prevention of spinal cord injuries.

"They were transported to hospital under the care of intermediate life support medics.

"Traffic was severely affected as two lanes were closed to allow emergency workers space to work," Van Reenen said.

MORE

Porsche's speed in question at Duduzane Zuma's homicide trial

Duduzane Zuma was questioned on Thursday on why he gave contradictory figures regarding the speed at which he was traveling when his Porsche collided ...
News
1 day ago

Open up: bakkie and car gate-crash Kruger National Park - literally

A bakkie and a car literally gate-crashed their way into the Kruger National Park on Wednesday evening within the space of just two hours.
News
1 day ago

Two killed, 16 hurt as taxi, truck and car collide on Benoni highway

A horrific accident between a taxi, a truck and a car left two people dead and 16 injured in Benoni on Monday morning.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men attack cash-in-transit van in brazen Laudium heist South Africa
  3. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  4. SA cocaine mule 'Druglocks' has sentence reduced in Thailand amnesty South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X