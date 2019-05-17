Want to bargain with your e-cab driver over price? With inDriver you can

A new e-hailing company, inDriver, will let drivers and passengers bargain over prices.

In a statement, the company said this would not only benefit riders, but its drivers, too. inDriver said passengers could decide how much they wanted to spend on their trip, but would also let drivers barter with potential riders for more money.

There are an estimated 3,000 drivers registered by the company in Johannesburg.

“Passengers enter the amount they are willing to pay for a trip and drivers then bid on the offer. The bargaining function on the app makes the ride-hailing service well suited to longer commutes, from neighbouring suburbs into hubs like Sandton and the CBD.