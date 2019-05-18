South Africa

Arnie shrugs off 'idiot' who aimed kick at star's back in Sandton

18 May 2019 - 19:52 By KATHARINE CHILD
Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a man during the Arnold Classic Africa Multisport Festival.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor, bodybuilder and Terminator, didn’t even realise he had been kicked in the back by a man in Sandton on Saturday. 

He was attending the 4th Arnold Classic Africa Multisport Festival, part of a series of multi-country competitions that feature professional and amateur bodybuilding and combat sports. 

A video showed the man running towards Schwarzeegger and kicking him in the back before being tackled by bodyguards.

Schwarzenegger, who had been using a phone to film children in a skipping rope competition for his Snapchat account, thought the jostling crowd had pushed him

After the video went viral, making headlines on Sky News, British and US news sites and even featuring on Russia Today - Schwarzenegger, 71, reassured his fans.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd," he tweeted.

"You'll be back," joked Twitter followers.

Others suggested SA's reputation had been damaged by the incident.  

It is not clear why the attacker attacked him or if the person was detained by police, but Schwarzenegger suggested he wanted to be "famous".

Junior Nsthanga used Twitter to suggest the attacker "wanted to be the one who finally took down the Terminator". 

Arnie, as fans call him, asked fans to watch videos of the competitors rather than the video of him being kicked.

Memes are already being created.

