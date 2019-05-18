Arnie shrugs off 'idiot' who aimed kick at star's back in Sandton

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor, bodybuilder and Terminator, didn’t even realise he had been kicked in the back by a man in Sandton on Saturday.

He was attending the 4th Arnold Classic Africa Multisport Festival, part of a series of multi-country competitions that feature professional and amateur bodybuilding and combat sports.

A video showed the man running towards Schwarzeegger and kicking him in the back before being tackled by bodyguards.