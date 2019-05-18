South Africa

Head-on collision between two taxis leaves at least one dead, 7 injured

18 May 2019 - 12:37 By TimesLIVE
At least one person was killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between two taxis in Walkerville on Saturday morning.
Image: Photo supplied.

At least one person was killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between two taxis on the R550 in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 personnel, along with several other services, had arrived on the scene at 7.56am  to find the two taxis on the same side of the road. The passengers from the two vehicles were found scattered around the scene.

“Emergency personnel assessed the various patients and found that one woman, believed to be in her 20s, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the patient.

“Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the woman was declared dead on the scene,” Meiring said.

Seven other victims were attended to by ER24 with injuries ranging from minor to serious. They were treated for their injuries, provided with pain-relief medication, and thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals.

“Several other patients were treated and transported to various hospitals by other services.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring added.

