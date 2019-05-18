South Africa

Suspect arrested for robbery of foreign students in Mamelodi East

18 May 2019 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of 18 foreign students at a school in Mamelodi East on Monday. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Gauteng police have arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery of foreign students at a school in Mamelodi East in Pretoria on Monday.

The 18 students and their professors were on an outreach visit to to the Viva Foundation School in Lusaka, Mamelodi East, when they were allegedly accosted by five men and robbed of their personal belongings.

A member of the public was shot and wounded and a school employee assaulted during the robbery. The robbers fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum.

“A day after the incident, intelligence led the team of investigators to a car-wash spot in Phase 3, Mamelodi East, where a Toyota Quantum matching the description of the one used during the robbery was found.

“The vehicle was processed, leading to the discovery of crucial evidence through which police were able to confirm that the taxi had been used during the commission of the armed robbery,” police said.

“Further investigation led to the apprehension of a 30-year-old male suspect on Thursday night at Pienaarspoort informal settlement in Mamelodi East. Police are hot on the heels of outstanding suspects and believe that it is only a matter of time before they are found and arrested,” police added.

They said the  arrested suspect would  face charges of business robbery, attempted murder and assault . He will appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela urged the investigating team to maintain the momentum and only rest once the remaining suspects are found and brought to book.

"Criminals must understand that we mean business. They cannot be terrorising our communities, let alone children as well as visitors to our country, and think they can get away with it. We will not rest until we are convinced that serious and violent crime is a thing of the past," Mawela said.

