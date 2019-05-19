South Africa

Law faculties get a black mark for all their white academics

19 May 2019 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER
The University of Cape Town's law faculty does not have any black South African professors or associate professors.
Image: UCT Student @UCTStudent via Twitter

A snap Sunday Times survey of seven law faculties at South African universities this week revealed that white professors and associate professors are still in the majority, while the law faculties at the universities of Cape Town (UCT) and the Western Cape (UWC) do not have any black South African professors or associate professors.

Several senior black academics who have been appointed are from other countries.

