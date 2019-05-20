BREAKING | Rob Packham found guilty of murdering his wife

More than a year after his arrest, Rob Packham has been found guilty of killing his wife.

The Cape Town high court made the ruling on Monday.

The Constantia businessman showed no visible reaction as judge Elizabeth Steyn found him guilty of both murder and obstructing the ends of justice.

His wife Gill’s body was discovered in the boot of her burnt car at Diep River railway station on February 22 2018.

The state painted his extramarital affair of three years as the motive for the crime. Packham said he didn’t know what happened to his wife, offering a random hijacking as an explanation.