South Africa

Confirmed: Three South Africans injured in Egypt bomb blast

20 May 2019 - 07:36 By Iavan Pijoos
The damaged bus at the site of the blast near a new museum being built close to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, Egypt.
Image: Sayed Sheasha/Reuters

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that three South Africans were injured when a bomb hit a tourist bus near Egypt's famed Giza pyramids on Sunday.

According to AFP, the roadside bomb went off as the bus was being driven into Giza, also causing injuries to Egyptians in a nearby car. 

At least 17 people were injured during the blast.

Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said 28 South Africans were part of the tourist group. He said three were injured and admitted to hospital.

He said the 25 others would return to South Africa on Monday.

"Minister of international relations and cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu wishes those admitted in hospital a speedy recovery and has also directed South Africa’s ambassador to Egypt to give them all necessary support," he said.

