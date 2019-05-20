Crusaders deny making 'homophobic slurs' at McDonalds in Cape Town

Crusaders rugby team management has refuted allegations that players taunted a group of men with “homophobic slurs, limp wrists and high pitched voices” after their match against the Stormers in Cape Town.

The New Zealand team's players were accused on social media of recording and mocking patrons while ordering food at McDonalds in Long Street.

One version of events, posted in a note on Twitter, claimed that a group entering the restaurant was met with "jeering and sniggers" from players.

"They then proceeded to record us as a joke ... Upon telling them that this is wrong they began physically intimidating us (coming up to our faces, telling us we better stop arguing or they will 'f...k us up if we don't watch it')."

However, management of the Crusaders said in a statement on Monday that they "strongly refute the socialised account of what happened".