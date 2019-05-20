Duduzane Zuma car crash case: here’s what you need to know
The trial against Duduzane Zuma resumed last week at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, following charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.
The son of former president Jacob Zuma slammed his Porsche into a taxi in 2014, killing a woman and injuring three others.
Here's a timeline on the case:
The crash
In February 2014, Zuma jr slammed into a taxi with his Porsche 911 Turbo after the Grayston Drive offramp in Sandton. Taxi passenger Phumzile Dube died in the crash and several others were injured.
In a Sunday Times report it was alleged that there were strong indications that the police might have failed to follow the standard procedure at the accident scene for the then-president's son. No breathalyser test was allegedly carried out.
Insufficient evidence
In July 2014, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Duduzane Zuma due to "insufficient evidence".
Spokesperson Nathi Mncube said the matter would be referred to a magistrate for a formal inquest to determine whether the accident was caused by human error.
Negligence
In December of the same year, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court found that negligence by Zuma jr was the cause of Dube's death.
Magistrate Lalita Chetty said an inquest into the case determined that her death was the result of negligent driving and that Zuma's defence of aquaplaning was rejected.
NDPP prosecution
Four years later, after Duduzane failed to submit a representation on why he should not be prosecuted, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) reviewed the decision not to prosecute him and decided that prosecution must ensue.
Private prosecution
On Wednesday Elias Maangwale, a senior private investigator at AfriForum's private investigation unit said the family of Dube was struggling to deal with the ongoing court case. AfriForum was going to prosecute Zuma privately on behalf of the family before the NPA reviewed its decision to prosecute.
Accident details
On Thursday Duduzane Zuma was questioned on why he gave contradictory figures regarding the speed at which he was travelling when his Porsche collided with the minibus taxi.
In 2014 he had said he was driving at 90-100km/h on the night of the fateful incident. However an assessor's report quoted the speed as 70km/h.
The trial continues.