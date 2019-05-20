Duduzane Zuma car crash case: here’s what you need to know

The trial against Duduzane Zuma resumed last week at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, following charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma slammed his Porsche into a taxi in 2014, killing a woman and injuring three others.

Here's a timeline on the case:

The crash

In February 2014, Zuma jr slammed into a taxi with his Porsche 911 Turbo after the Grayston Drive offramp in Sandton. Taxi passenger Phumzile Dube died in the crash and several others were injured.

In a Sunday Times report it was alleged that there were strong indications that the police might have failed to follow the standard procedure at the accident scene for the then-president's son. No breathalyser test was allegedly carried out.