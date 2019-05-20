South Africa

Duduzane Zuma car crash case: here’s what you need to know

20 May 2019 - 08:25 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma
President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma
Image: Alon Skuy/The Times

The trial against Duduzane Zuma resumed last week at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, following charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma slammed his Porsche into a taxi in 2014, killing a woman and injuring three others.

Here's a timeline on the case:

The crash

In February 2014, Zuma jr slammed into a taxi with his Porsche 911 Turbo after the Grayston Drive offramp in Sandton. Taxi passenger Phumzile Dube died in the crash and several others were injured.

In a Sunday Times report it was alleged that there were strong indications that the police might have failed to follow the standard procedure at the accident scene for the then-president's son. No breathalyser test was allegedly carried out.

Police muddy Zuma case

OUR front page has a spine-chilling quote from a man whose life has been turned upside down. "Zuma killed my wife and I want justice. It doesn't ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

Insufficient evidence

In July 2014, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Duduzane Zuma due to "insufficient evidence".

Spokesperson Nathi Mncube said the matter would be referred to a magistrate for a formal inquest to determine whether the accident was caused by human error.

NPA won't prosecute Zuma's son for killing woman in accident

The National Prosecuting Authority has declined to prosecute President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane following an accident in which one person was ...
Politics
4 years ago

Negligence

In December of the same year, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court found that negligence by Zuma jr was the cause of Dube's death.

Magistrate Lalita Chetty said an inquest into the case determined that her death was the result of negligent driving and that Zuma's defence of aquaplaning was rejected.

Zuma son responsible for accident

The negligence of Duduzane Zuma, son of President Jacob Zuma, was responsible for the death of minibus taxi passenger Phumzile Dube.This was the ...
News
4 years ago

NDPP prosecution

Four years later, after Duduzane failed to submit a representation on why he should not be prosecuted, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) reviewed the decision not to prosecute him and decided that prosecution must ensue.

Duduzane Zuma to be prosecuted

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ will face prosecution relating to a road accident that led to the death of Phumzile Dube.
News
1 year ago

Private prosecution

On Wednesday Elias Maangwale, a senior private investigator at AfriForum's private investigation unit said the family of Dube was struggling to deal with the ongoing court case. AfriForum was going to prosecute Zuma privately on behalf of the family before the NPA reviewed its decision to prosecute.

Family of woman killed in Duduzane Zuma crash having a 'difficult' time

The family of the woman who died when a minibus taxi she was travelling in collided with Duduzane Zuma's Porsche is struggling to deal with the ...
News
4 days ago

Accident details

On Thursday Duduzane Zuma was questioned on why he gave contradictory figures regarding the speed at which he was travelling when his Porsche collided with the minibus taxi.

In 2014 he had said he was driving at 90-100km/h on the night of the fateful incident. However an assessor's report quoted the speed as 70km/h.

The trial continues.

Porsche's speed in question at Duduzane Zuma's homicide trial

Duduzane Zuma was questioned on Thursday on why he gave contradictory figures regarding the speed at which he was traveling when his Porsche collided ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  2. Princess Shanaya, 5, calls for her friends - then takes her last breath South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World
  4. Arnie shrugs off 'idiot' who aimed kick at star's back in Sandton South Africa
  5. KZN deputy mayor, bodyguard found guilty of shooting dog South Africa

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X