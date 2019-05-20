South Africa

Fire in first-floor flat claims a life in Cape Town

20 May 2019 - 12:17 By Iavan Pijoos
Fire broke out in a flat in Langa, Cape Town, on Monday morning. File photo.
Fire broke out in a flat in Langa, Cape Town, on Monday morning. File photo.
Image: phanuwatnandee / 123RF Stock Photo

One person has died after a fire broke out in a flat on Jungle Walk in Langa on Monday morning.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called to the flat shortly before 8am. Two firefighting vehicles, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff were dispatched to the incident.

They discovered that a room on the first floor was burning.

One person, whose gender was not immediately known, was confirmed dead, said Carelse.

The fire was extinguished and no other injuries were reported.

READ MORE:

5o shacks razed as fire rips through Durban informal settlement

A fire ripped through a Durban informal settlement on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
News
2 days ago

Truck on fire on N3 toll road overnight

A truck was set alight at Howick on Sunday evening.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  2. Four dead, 20 injured in N1 'horror crash' South Africa
  3. Princess Shanaya, 5, calls for her friends - then takes her last breath South Africa
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices News
  5. Law faculties get a black mark for all their white academics South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei
X