Fire in first-floor flat claims a life in Cape Town

One person has died after a fire broke out in a flat on Jungle Walk in Langa on Monday morning.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called to the flat shortly before 8am. Two firefighting vehicles, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff were dispatched to the incident.

They discovered that a room on the first floor was burning.

One person, whose gender was not immediately known, was confirmed dead, said Carelse.

The fire was extinguished and no other injuries were reported.