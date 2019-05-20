Helen Zille unapologetic about 'black privilege' message: 'Stop stigmatising whiteness'

Politician Helen Zille remains unapologetic after the massive backlash she received on social media after saying that some black South Africans, like some white South Africans, enjoy what she called “black privilege” because of the corrupt politicians who looted billions and still got re-elected.

Here’s how it all started:

White privilege response

Twitter user 'twatterbass' shared a video in which an American woman addresses white privilege in a poem, to which Zille responded by asking “Why is she saying this stuff in English?” A question that many responded to by attributing the poet's speaking the language to slavery and being forced to learn it.