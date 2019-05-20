South Africa

Police hunt men who killed three women in Thohoyandou

20 May 2019 - 20:09 By Nico Gous
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Limpopo police are looking for the people responsible for murdering three women in the early hours of Monday morning in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

“It is alleged that two suspects armed with a firearm and knives, attacked the tenants who were sleeping in their rented rooms at the back of the house. Afterwards, the suspects robbed the victims their valuable belongings such as laptops, cellphones and clothes before they fled the scene,” police spokesperson colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“During the robbery, the suspects stabbed three female tenants,  killing a 23-year-old instantly, whilst the other two were seriously injured and admitted in hospital for medical treatment.”

The murders and robbery happened around 4am on Monday morning in Muledane, Thohoyandou.

The suspects remain at large.

