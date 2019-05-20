Protesters blockade main road on KZN south coast

Protesters blockaded the N2 with burning tyres near Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, in the early hours of Monday.

KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said about 150 protesters barricaded the N2 Main Harding Road in Bhobhoyi with burning tyres and other obstacles from about 3am.

"There is a slow flow of traffic being controlled by police. No incidents or damage have been reported," said Zwane.

It was not immediately clear what the Monday protest was about.

Ugu district municipality spokesperson France Zama was not immediately available for comment.

This is the second protest by Bhobhoyi community members in the past three months.

In March, traffic was brought to a standstill on the N2 near Murchison due to a service- delivery protest by both the Murchison and Bhobhoyi communities over water issues.

At the time, protesters said they were frustrated at having had no water for several weeks. They damaged a valve used to remove air from the raw water main from St Helen's Rock pump station.