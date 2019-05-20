Rob Packham to learn his fate as judge delivers verdict in murder trial

After spending two months on trial for allegedly killing his wife, Rob Packham will learn his fate on Monday at the Cape Town high court.

Packham’s legal proceedings have been tumultuous since his initial arrest in March 2018, the month after his wife Gill’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at Diep River railway station.

The Constantia businessman, who pleaded not guilty to murder and defeating the ends of justice, was arrested again in September for breaching his bail conditions and intimidating witnesses.

He had delivered a bouquet to his former mistress’s workplace and e-mailed her using a false identity, even after being ordered to stop contacting state witnesses.

“Are you upset that he [Packham] sent you a little flower yesterday?” the e-mail read. “He is trying against your hostile attitude‚ he wants to keep the door open.”