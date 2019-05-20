Soweto hospital evacuated after fire breaks out in building

The Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the rooms at the facility's administration block on Monday morning.

Some patients were transported by emergency medical services personnel to other facilities, including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Diepkloof, while others were loaded into buses.

Patients were seen sleeping on their hospital beds which had been placed outside in the hospital's parking area, while others were sitting on chairs while being helped by medical staff.

A male patient with a drip attached to his hand told SowetanLIVE they were woken about 6am.

"There was a lot of smoke," he said.

The man, who had been admitted to the hospital last week, said he was not too concerned because there were no visible flames.

A 25-year-old pregnant woman said she was afraid when she heard about the fire.

"I was scared. They said we must come out because there's a fire," she said.

The woman said there was chaos, with nurses trying to help patients and remove newborn babies from the wards.

"We are thankful for the nurses because they were trying their best to help everyone," she said.

