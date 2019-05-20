South Africa

Truck on fire on N3 toll road overnight

20 May 2019 - 08:23 By TimesLIVE
A truck was ablaze at Howick, affecting traffic on the N3.
A truck was ablaze at Howick, affecting traffic on the N3.
Image: SA emergency reports ‏via Twitter

A truck was ablaze at Howick on Sunday night, emergency services shared.

The fire was reported just before 9pm.

The N3 toll concession operators said the route was cleared by 11pm.

Earlier, it confirmed a truck was on fire and that all lanes were obstructed to traffic, with motorists using ramps to move past the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Police were in attendance.

According to the SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook, the truck was torched. According to a thread on their page, the truck had been parked near a squatter camp and its load of Defy appliances was looted.

The Road Freight Association said recently that based on incidents reported, some 1,300 trucks had been damaged or destroyed over the past year.

The association estimated the damage to property from destroyed trucks, trailers, the loss of labour, medical expenses and associated costs to be in the region of R1bn.

N3 North - at Howick North off-ramp truck tourched @ 21:00 Sunday evening.

Posted by SA Long-distance Truckers on Sunday, May 19, 2019

MORE

Direct, deadly attacks on SA truck drivers are getting worse

Rocks being hurled directly at truck drivers is "something new" as a spate of attacks on the "soft targets" plays out on the country's roads - some ...
News
4 days ago

Second truck stoned in De Doorns in the space of two days

Another truck has been stoned in De Doorns in the Western Cape.
News
4 days ago

Looter continual: We rob trucks all the time, say schoolkids in De Doorns

Schoolchildren were among the looters who raided a truck on the N1 in the Western Cape after the driver was hit by a rock hurled from a footbridge.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  2. Princess Shanaya, 5, calls for her friends - then takes her last breath South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World
  4. Arnie shrugs off 'idiot' who aimed kick at star's back in Sandton South Africa
  5. KZN deputy mayor, bodyguard found guilty of shooting dog South Africa

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X