WATCH | Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg high court

20 May 2019 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma is back in the dock to face corruption charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Zuma's co-accused, French arms company Thales, said on Sunday it believed it "cannot obtain a fair trial".

In a statement issued ahead of the court appearance on Monday to have the charges against it and Zuma permanently dropped, Thales said the circumstances of the case, which dates back a decade, meant a fair trial could not happen.

"Bearing in mind the very long delay of this procedure – through no fault of Thales at all – together with a range of factors beyond its control, Thales believes it cannot obtain a fair trial, as it is entitled to under the SA constitution and international law," said the company.

Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's bid to avoid corruption charges

Jacob Zuma's new legal team will use the next few days to try to prove that the application for a permanent stay of prosecution has "great potential" ...
Duduzane Zuma car crash case: here's what you need to know

Duduzane Zuma's trial has resumed at the Randburg Magistrate's Court. Here's what you need to know.
