South Africa

WATCH | Quad biker arrested for assaulting elderly man

20 May 2019 - 07:35 By Iavan Pijoos
The Port Elizabeth flying squad arrested a suspect at his house in Colleen Glen on Sunday morning.
The Port Elizabeth flying squad arrested a suspect at his house in Colleen Glen on Sunday morning.
Image: iStock

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for beating up an elderly Port Elizabeth man in what appears to be a road rage attack over the weekend.

The attack was captured on video and shared on social media.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, in the suburb of Lorraine.

In the video a VW Polo car, which belongs to the 67-year-old man, is parked on the pavement. A blue quad bike is parked next to it.

An altercation breaks out between two men. One man is seen pulling the elderly car owner to the ground, punching and kicking him.

The attacker then walks back to his quad bike, puts his helmet on and speeds off.

The elderly man is seen stumbling back to his car.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said that prior to the assault, the elderly man had confronted the quad bike driver for reckless driving.

She said the Polo owner was admitted to hospital overnight.

The Port Elizabeth flying squad arrested the alleged attacker at his house in Colleen Glen on Sunday morning.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

67 year old man assaulted by the driver of a Quad bike. Incident occurred in Verdun Ave Lorraine Port Elizabeth on...

Posted by Police Pics And Clips on Saturday, May 18, 2019

MORE

WATCH | Flying motorcycle takes to the skies

Jet-powered dream machine will be able to soar over busy traffic
Motoring
2 months ago

Man saved in dramatic quad bike rescue

“He tried to push the motorbike along the gravel road to get himself to a place of safety but the flames were too quick.”
News
1 year ago

WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage'

Chilling footage has emerged of a motorist "driving over" a security guard during a parking lot altercation in Stellenbosch.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  2. Princess Shanaya, 5, calls for her friends - then takes her last breath South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World
  4. Arnie shrugs off 'idiot' who aimed kick at star's back in Sandton South Africa
  5. KZN deputy mayor, bodyguard found guilty of shooting dog South Africa

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X