Windy weather as storm approaches Durban

Expect a windy evening in Durban on Monday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned ahead of an approaching cold front.

“The predictions are of wind speeds up to 55-60km (35 knots) per hour,” eThekwini municipality spokesperson Mandla Nsele said.

“Residents should be aware of sudden cross winds if travelling, especially between buildings, fallen trees or power lines and flying debris. Do not start open fires.”

The municipality asked residents of informal settlements to take extra care when starting fires as they “can spread rapidly and affect many households” in windy conditions.

“Small boats must stay away from the open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour, river estuary or protected bay,” Nsele said.

“Parked aircraft should be pointed into the direction of the wind and secured. Stay tuned to the radio and TV for any further warnings.”

This comes after a storm pounded greater Durban last month, killing at least 24 people and injuring 32.